Colombia’s president summoned to court over corruption probe

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has been summoned by the Supreme Court to provide testimony as part of an investigation of six congressmen linked to a corruption scandal involving the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

The Court is seeking a written statement from Petro as part of its ongoing probe, local media reported Tuesday.

Judge Misael Rodriguez Castellanos of the court's Special Investigation Division issued the request, specifying that Petro's testimony should be submitted as a sworn affidavit.

The UNGRD corruption case has dominated Colombia's political agenda for months.

Petro has previously called for accountability, urging prosecutors to thoroughly investigate and expose those responsible for the scandal.

The corruption scandal emerged in February 2024, when charges were filed against former UNGRD directors Olmedo Lopez and Sneyder Pinilla for irregularities in purchasing 40 water tankers. The vehicles, costing 46.8 billion pesos ($10.4 million), allegedly included overcharges exceeding 20 billion pesos ($4.47 million).





