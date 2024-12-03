Russia conducts military drills involving hypersonic missiles in Mediterranean Sea

 Contact Us
Russia's army said Tuesday it was conducting naval and air force drills in the eastern Mediterranean that included the test firing of hypersonic missiles. The military said the number of Russian troops stationed in the eastern Mediterranean had been "increased" to take part in the exercises.

December 03,2024
Russian Navy frigates equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles have conducted drills in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The crews of the frigates fired Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic anti-ship missiles, while a Russian submarine launched a Kalibr cruise missile, another weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, the ministry said.

On the coast nearby, a missile system carried out a live launch of an Onyx anti-ship missile, it said.