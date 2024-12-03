Russia conducts military drills involving hypersonic missiles in Mediterranean Sea

Russian Navy frigates equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles have conducted drills in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The crews of the frigates fired Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic anti-ship missiles, while a Russian submarine launched a Kalibr cruise missile, another weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, the ministry said.

On the coast nearby, a missile system carried out a live launch of an Onyx anti-ship missile, it said.









