World Criminal Court decries dangerous pressure from US and Russia

The president of the, Tomoko Akane, has accused the United States and Russia of threatening the court's existence.The attacks were aimed at undermining its legitimacy and ability to function, the judge said in The Hague on Monday, at the opening of the court's annual conference of state parties. The court president spoke of coercive measures, threats, pressure and sabotage.Pressure on the court had increased significantly following the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.In the United States, leading Republicans have threatened to impose sanctions on the court.Judge Akane spoke of the threat of draconian economic sanctions from the US, as if the court were a terrorist organization. These measures would jeopardize all investigations and endanger the court's very existence, she said.She said the court firmly rejects any attempt to influence the court's independence and impartiality.The court has also issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged crimes in the war in Ukraine. In response, Russia has issued arrest warrants for Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan and other court staff in retaliation.The US and Russia are not party to the treaty which set up the ICC.