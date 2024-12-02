Syrian opposition leader says groups seized areas to protect civilians from regime attacks

Opposition groups took control of Aleppo and other areas of Syria to halt attacks by the Bashar al-Assad regime on civilians, the head of Syria's main opposition group abroad said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, Hadi Al Bahra, president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces (SMDK), discussed the control gained by opposition groups in Aleppo and other areas of northern Syria.

The opposition forces' operation in Syria became inevitable after years of attacks and oppression by regime forces and Iranian militias, he said.

He noted that regime airstrikes on civilians reached 52 in a single day in November.

As regime attacks on the Syrian people escalate, al-Bahra highlighted a decrease in humanitarian aid.

He said shifting policies in countries like Lebanon toward Syrian refugees are leading to rights violations and increased returns to liberated areas.

Al-Bahra pointed out that the population in liberated areas is growing rapidly, outpacing the available infrastructure.

"These developments forced Syrians into military confrontation," he said.

"From the outset, these operations had clear objectives: to stop attacks on liberated areas and to establish a deterrent stance against the enemy.

"And the only way to do that was to liberate the areas that were the source of the attacks," he added.

Al-Bahra also outlined the goals of Syrian opposition forces.

"The aim is to liberate cities, towns and villages for civilians who have lost access to essential services in the liberated areas, ensure military security, and pave the way for people to return to their homes."

"Additionally, we seek to revive the political process that implements UN Security Council Resolutions 2118 and 2254," he added.

He criticized international negligence for leaving Syrians to endure their suffering instead of working toward a sustainable solution.

Al-Bahra also noted that the regime's efforts to obstruct the political process have made stable living conditions in Syria impossible.

Highlighting coordination with the Syrian National Army (SNA) regarding developments in Aleppo, he said: "I assure you that the SNA prioritizes the safety of civilians. The Syrian people are united, and no one can be marginalized."

"Public and private properties in Aleppo are protected, and public employees will return to work. The Syrian revolution was born on moral principles and will achieve victory through morality."

Al-Bahra emphasized that the SMDK is committed to safeguarding the rights of all ethnicities and groups in Syria.

Stressing that as Syrians, they do not wish to cause new migration or asylum crises, he said: "Our main goal is to find stability within our homeland."

Clashes broke out last Wednesday between Assad regime forces and armed opposition groups in rural areas of Aleppo, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the Syrian civil war, which erupted in 2011.









