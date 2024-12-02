Erdoğan on Syria issue: As Türkiye, we are ready to do whatever is necessary to extinguish the fire in our region

Keynotes from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's speech:

"We are closely monitoring the sudden developments in our neighboring country, Syria, over the past few days.

As Türkiye, we are ready to do whatever is necessary to extinguish the fire in our region, just as we have in the past.

In line with our national security priorities, we are closely following developments on the ground and taking all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Our greatest hope is to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and bring an end to instability through consensus, in line with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people."