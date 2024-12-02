 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan on Syria issue: As Türkiye, we are ready to do whatever is necessary to extinguish the fire in our region

Erdoğan on Syria issue: As Türkiye, we are ready to do whatever is necessary to extinguish the fire in our region

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press conference with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović, who is visiting Türkiye. In his speech, Erdoğan stated, "As Türkiye, we are ready to do whatever is necessary to extinguish the fire in our region, just as we have in the past.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published December 02,2024
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN ON SYRIA ISSUE: AS TÜRKIYE, WE ARE READY TO DO WHATEVER IS NECESSARY TO EXTINGUISH THE FIRE IN OUR REGION
"We are closely following developments that erupted suddenly in our neighbor Syria over the past few days," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement on Monday during a press conference with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović.

'As Türkiye, we are ready to do whatever we must to extinguish the fire in our region today, as we did yesterday,' Erdoğan added.

Keynotes from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's speech:

"We are closely monitoring the sudden developments in our neighboring country, Syria, over the past few days.

As Türkiye, we are ready to do whatever is necessary to extinguish the fire in our region, just as we have in the past.

In line with our national security priorities, we are closely following developments on the ground and taking all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Our greatest hope is to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and bring an end to instability through consensus, in line with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people."