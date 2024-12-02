Police use water cannons against protesters surrounding Georgia’s parliament

Police in Georgia's capital used water cannons Sunday to disperse protesters who surrounded the front of the parliament building, throwing fireworks and various objects.

The protests, which began in response to the government's decision to suspend European Union accession talks on Nov. 28, entered their fourth day.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered again late at night in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi to express their opposition to the government's decision.

They called for the resignation of the government and demanded new parliamentary elections. Many carried flags of Georgia and the European Union.

As tensions rose, protesters began throwing stones and other objects at the steel barriers set up for security at the building's main entrance while also launching fireworks toward the building.

Security forces from the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs stationed around the building and its front facade responded by deploying water cannons to disperse the crowds.

The protest is ongoing, with extensive security measures in place and numerous ambulances and medical teams onsite.

In a statement, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that illegal actions had taken place during the protest and urged parents with children to remove them from the protest area for safety reasons.

Georgia's EU accession bid, initiated in 2022, faced delays after a controversial "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law sparked debates.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused European politicians of interference, saying: "Considering all this, we have decided not to bring the issue of initiating negotiations with the EU to the agenda until the end of 2028."

The protests highlight growing tensions as Georgian citizens continue to advocate for closer ties with the EU.