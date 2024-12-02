Kremlin denies conveying message to Ukraine through German chancellor

The Kremlin on Monday denied it sent a message to Ukraine through German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who arrived in Kyiv earlier in the day for the first time in over two-and-a-half years.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia does not have any "expectations" from Scholz's visit to Kyiv, but it is closely monitoring all contacts that will ensue in the Ukrainian capital.

Peskov argued that while Germany continues its policy of "unconditional support" for Ukraine, Moscow assessed the recent phone conversation between Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin with "satisfaction." "Dialogue, of course, is always a positive development," he said.

He reiterated that the main thing for Russia concerning the nearly three-year-long conflict is to ensure its own interests and achieve its goals, claiming there is a growing fatigue in Ukraine regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government.

"Judging by the information and statistics, the number of people who no longer accept such a constant war is increasing. And we also see that the mood in European countries is changing," he added.

Scholz arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv for the second time since the start of the Ukraine war more than 1,000 days ago.

The chancellor previously visited Ukraine together with the French and Romanian presidents and the then-Italian premier in June 2022.

Scholz said on X that he will announce further military support for Kyiv amounting to €650 million ($683 million) during talks with Zelenskyy.

The German chancellor's visit to Ukraine comes more than two weeks after Putin and Scholz held a phone conversation for the first time since December 2022, which was criticized by Zelenskyy as opening a "Pandora's box."