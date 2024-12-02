Israel must do more to protect civilians, Germany says after deadly attacks in northern Gaza

Germany on Monday urged Israel to do more to protect civilian lives after a deadly airstrike in North Gaza killed at least 200 people, among them women and children.

"We expect the Israeli side to change the conduct of operations in order to protect as many civilians as possible in Gaza," Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said at a press briefing in Berlin, pointing to the "shockingly high number of victims" in the enclave.

He reiterated that his country was "extremely concerned over the humanitarian situation" in Gaza, while calling for a "swift cease-fire."

At least 200 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza Saturday, according to local health officials.

- Israel-Lebanon cease-fire violations

The attacks in Gaza came amid an ongoing but fragile cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon last week.

Fischer expressed concern over the repeated violations of the truce in recent days.

"We call on Israel and Hezbollah to adhere to the terms of the cease-fire," he said.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, was allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there on the verge of imminent famine.

More than 2,300 people have since been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The onslaught was the latest episode in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 44,400 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.