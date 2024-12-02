EGYPT: FATAH-HAMAS TALKS SEEK TO BRING POST-WAR GAZA UNDER PAS FULL CONTROL

Egypt's foreign minister said Monday rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas were in Cairo for talks seeking to bring post-war Gaza under the full control of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Hamas has been locked in a deadly conflict with Israel in the Gaza Strip since the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking massive retaliation.

Gaza has been under the authority of Hamas since it used force to take the territory in 2007 from the Fatah movement, which currently rules over parts of the occupied West Bank under the PA.

The two groups are "consulting and deliberating to quickly reach a mutual understanding regarding the management of daily affairs in the Gaza Strip under the full control of the Palestinian Authority," Badr Abdelatty told a press conference.

He said the Palestinian Authority is to "be fully enabled to take on matters in a clear and complete manner after the end of the Israeli occupation".

The issue of who will govern Gaza after the war has been widely debated.

Palestinians insist that the territory's future should be theirs to decide, rejecting any foreign intervention.

Israeli authorities have said they do not intend to govern Gaza, but firmly oppose Hamas returning to power.









