ARMED ANTI-REGIME GROUPS CAPTURE 8 MORE SETTLEMENTS IN SYRIAS HAMA

Armed groups opposing Bashar al-Assad's regime have captured eight more settlements in the Syrian province of Hama.

The opposition forces, engaged in clashes with regime forces for six days, have made significant territorial gains, taking control of regional hub Aleppo, as well as areas south of northwestern Idlib province toward regime-held Hama.

After reclaiming most of Aleppo's city center and all of Idlib province from regime forces, the groups have most recently taken control of eight more settlements, including Al-Jalamah, Al-Zakah, Jubbayn, Tal Meleh, Kirkat, Al-Mughayr, and Al-Mabatan.

Also, the anti-regime forces targeted a location near Hama city used by Iran-backed forces.

They also captured the strategic town of Morik along the M5 highway, also in Hama province.







