Turkish foreign minister discusses developments in Syria with Iraqi counterpart

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with Iraq's top diplomat Fuad Hussein over the recent situation in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources noted on Sunday.

The two ministers discussed the developments in Syria, the sources said.

The fighting erupted on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of the Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Since last week, the anti-regime armed groups have made rapid progress from the western countryside toward the city center, capturing much of it by Saturday.

The armed groups took control of the town of Khan Shaykhun later Saturday, establishing control of all of Idlib.

The Syrian National Army (SNA) also launched an operation to counter the terror group PKK/YPG's plan to establish a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, according to security sources.