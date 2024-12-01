3 children among 19 Gazans killed by Israeli fire amid deadly onslaught

At least 19 people, including three children, were killed in Israeli attacks across the war-torn Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medics.



A medical source told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling targeting a group of civilians in the Shaboura refugee camp in the southern city of Rafah.



Two children lost their lives and several people were injured when an Israeli helicopter hit a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, the same source said.



Four more people, including a child, were killed and five others injured in an airstrike in Jouret Allout in the same city.



In central Gaza, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the Al-Mufti area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, paramedics said.



Three more people were also killed and three others injured in Israeli bombardment in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, a medical source said.



Two other Palestinians also lost their lives in another strike in western Gaza City, the source added.



Three more people were killed and four others were injured, including women and children, in shelling of civilians in the same city, the source said.



Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000.



The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.



On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.