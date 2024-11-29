Romanian premier withdraws from presidential race

Romanian Premier Marcel Ciolacu withdrew from the presidential race, whose second round was scheduled to be held on Dec. 8, local media reported on Friday.

Ciolacu's move came after the constitutional court decided to re-count the votes cast in the first round of the race on Nov. 28, Romania Insider news said.

"I am withdrawing from the race regardless of the result of the vote recount," Ciolacu said, adding his focus is now on the parliamentary elections on Dec. 1.

"If it is proven after the recount that I was at a disadvantage, I am announcing that I am withdrawing from the race for the presidency of Romania anyway," he said in a statement.

Ciolacu's withdrawal may complicate the presidential elections if the recount places him in second place - possibly making far-right candidate Calin Georgescu the winner.

On Thursday, Romania's Constitutional Court ordered a recount of the first round of the presidential vote.

The decision came at the official request of National Conservative Party leader Christian Terhes, who claimed that in several sections there were corrections to the number of votes for presidential candidate Ludovic Orban.

In an unexpected result, ultranationalist candidate Calin Georgescu won the first round of the presidential election held on Sunday.

Voters were choosing between 13 candidates to replace outgoing President Klaus Iohannis.

The top two candidates are set to compete in a runoff on Dec. 8.