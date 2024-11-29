Nationwide strike by several worker unions in Italy disrupts public transportation

A nationwide strike by several worker unions in Italy disrupted public transportation on Friday, with buses and subways suspended for four hours and airlines canceling tens of domestic and international flights.

Workers began their eight-hour strike at 9 a.m. local time (0800GMT), demanding changes to the government's budget plan and increased funding for key economic sectors.

Italy's largest unions have organized many demonstrations across the country, which are expected to draw workers from almost every sector of the economy.

Trains are running on a regular basis, while workers from the rest of the public transportation system, such as buses and subways, will only be off for four hours, according to Transport Minister Matteo Salvini's ordinance.

Airlines have already canceled tens of domestic and international flights.

"We want to completely turn around this country, and we need everybody's participation to do it. Social revolt, for us, means saying that each of us cannot ignore injustices," Maurizio Landini, head of Italy's largest union CGIL, told reporters in Bologna, where workers are protesting.

The strike was called by the country's unions to demand amendments to the government's budget plan, which is currently being debated in parliament for final approval, increased pension and wages to support their purchasing power, and increased funding for health care, education, public services, and industrial policies.

Unions are also protesting the lack of action on expired collective agreements, which regulate the jobs of millions of workers.

An additional grievance is workplace safety, especially in the construction, transport, and manufacturing sectors. To reduce workplace fatalities and accidents, unions have advocated for increased prevention measures, training, and inspections.





