ISRAEL’S PUSH FOR UNRWAS DISSOLUTION COULD SWELL REFUGEE NUMBERS: FORMER SPOKESMAN

A former spokesperson for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that Israel's plan to dismantle the agency could backfire and complicate its own strategy.

"Israel needs to be very careful what it wishes for," Christopher Gunness told Anadolu.

Expanding on the potential consequences of UNRWA's closure and the Palestinians under its mandate being moved to the UNHCR, UN agency responsible for global refugee protection, he said the right of return would be "the preferred solution, and the number of registered refugees is going to grow faster."

On Oct. 28, Israel's Knesset passed legislation targeting UNRWA, which could end its operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The UN condemned the move, warning it would have "devastating consequences" as UNRWA is the primary agency delivering aid to Gaza.

- 'When UNRWA stops, it's up to UNHCR to give protection'

Gunness explained that under the 1951 Refugee Convention, if UNRWA ceases its services in Gaza and the West Bank, the refugees would come under the jurisdiction of UNHCR, the UN agency responsible for global refugee protection.

According to Gunness, this would trigger Article 1(d) of the convention. "When UNRWA stops delivering services, the refugees come under the convention, and then it's up to UNHCR to give protection," he said.

Emphasizing the key differences between the two agencies, he said the UNHCR supports the "right of return" for refugees and allows refugee status to be inherited by children from either parent, while UNRWA permits inheritance of status only through the father.

Gunness warned that this shift could lead to a rapid increase in the number of registered refugees, which would be "contrary to what Israel has been saying."

He criticized Israel's belief that dismantling UNRWA would eliminate Palestinian refugees from the peace process, stressing that refugees' rights are "inalienable" and cannot be erased merely by ending UNRWA's role.

"The refugee issue will get considerably worse if refugees are handed over to UNHCR," Gunness said.

He also noted that UNRWA is not currently planning to transition refugees to the UNHCR, but emphasized that the legal shift would elevate the issue globally, with a stronger push for permanent solutions.

However, he clarified that refugees in Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon would not be affected, as UNRWA services continue in those regions.

Gunness' comments come as Israel moves forward with plans to halt UNRWA's operations in Gaza and the West Bank, a decision that could be implemented as early as January.





