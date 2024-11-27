Israel appeals against ICC warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

Israel has informed the International Criminal Court that it will appeal against arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant over their conduct of the Gaza war, Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

Netanyahu also said that U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had updated him "on a series of measures he is promoting in the U.S. Congress against the International Criminal Court and against countries that would cooperate with it", Netanyahu said.

The ICC issued arrest warrants last Thursday for Netanyahu, his former defence chief, and Hamas military leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, known as Mohammed Deif, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

"Israel today submitted a notice to the International Criminal Court of its intention to appeal to the court, along with a demand to delay the execution of the arrest warrants," Netanyahu said.









