UN chief sees Lebanon ceasefire as first ray of hope in Mideast conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that took effect earlier on Wednesday was "the first ray of hope" in the regional conflict after months of escalation.

"It is essential that those who signed the ceasefire commitment respect it in full," he said in a short televised statement during a visit to his native Lisbon, adding that the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon was ready to monitor the ceasefire.

He also reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"I received an auspicious sign yesterday, the first ray of hope for peace amid the darkness of the past months," he said, referring to the agreement. "It is a moment of great importance, especially for civilians who were paying an enormous price of this spreading conflict."









