UAE thanks Ankara for helping to arrest suspects in killing of Israeli rabbi

The United Arab Emirates thanked Türkiye on Tuesday for cooperating on the arrest of suspects in the killing of Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was a resident of the UAE.
The message of thanks came from the director of strategic communications at the Emirati foreign ministry in a post on X.
Three suspects accused of murdering an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates were caught in Istanbul in a secret operation at the weekend by the Turkish intelligence and police, a Turkish security source said on Tuesday.
The suspects, all of them Uzbek citizens, were extradited to the UAE upon UAE government request, the source also said.