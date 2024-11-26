Russia expels British diplomat over espionage allegations

Russia on Tuesday announced the expulsion of a British diplomat in Moscow over espionage allegations.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement that the employee posted at the UK Embassy in Moscow, who arrived in the capital in August to replace one of six British diplomats declared persona non grata for similar reasons, has been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.

The FSB statement claimed that the diplomat concerned "intentionally provided false information when receiving permission to enter our country, thereby violating Russian law.

"At the same time, the FSB has found evidence and intelligence of his subversive work by the aforementioned diplomat, which endangers the Russian Federation's security.

"The FSB will continue to work to counter the intelligence and subversive activities of foreign intelligence services using all available methods."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told state news agency Tass that British Ambassador to Moscow Nigel Casey was summoned to the ministry in connection with the charges against the diplomat.

Tass also shared a video of Casey's arrival at the ministry building in Moscow.

The UK Foreign Office has yet to officially comment on the issue, while Moscow has not yet released a statement following Casey's arrival at the ministry.