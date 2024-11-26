Netanyahu asks Macron to block ICC arrest warrant enforcement in phone call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone, requesting that the Paris government not enforce the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to a report by RMC radio, Macron and Netanyahu discussed the ICC's arrest warrant in a phone call held last week.

During the call, Netanyahu reportedly expressed his anger and asked France not to enforce the court's decision.

While Macron has not made an official statement on the matter, information obtained by RMC from various sources suggests that Macron told Netanyahu during the conversation that France would uphold international law and noted that judges could grant immunity to heads of state.

On Nov. 21, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, in remarks made today during a session in parliament, said that France would fulfill its obligations under international law with regard to the ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu.