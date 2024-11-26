Milan overcome Slovan Bratislava in 3-2 win

AC Milan earned their third successive Champions League win with a 3-2 victory at Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday, hanging on after the home side scored a late goal.

The first half ended level with Milan's Christian Pulisic opening the scoring in the 21st minute before a quick counter-attack led to Slovan's Tigran Barseghyan equalising three minutes later.

Milan struggled to put Slovan away before substitute Rafael Leao put them back in front in the 68th minute and Tammy Abraham capitalised on a horror back-pass from David Strelec to extend their lead three minutes later.

Slovan pulled a goal back through Nino Marcelli in the 88th minute, and also had Marko Tolic sent off late on, but Milan came through the late drama to move on to nine points while Slovan, with no points, remain rooted at the bottom of the standings.









