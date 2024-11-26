Israel: Dozens of projectiles crossed from Lebanon

Israel's military said Tuesday at least 20 projectiles had been identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel, as the security cabinet met to discuss a potential ceasefire with Hezbollah.

"Following the sirens that sounded between 17:26 (1526 GMT) and 17:35 in the Western Galilee area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon," the army said in a statement, adding that some were intercepted.

It also said that in a separate incident, a "suspicious aerial target was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory", but that no injuries were reported.

Earlier, the military said it had identified another 10 projectiles crossing into Israeli territory, including five that were intercepted over the coastal city of Haifa.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting key ministers in his security cabinet to discuss the terms of a US-French mediated ceasefire deal.

Israel ramped up its aerial bombing of Lebanon on September 23, mainly targeting Hezbollah strongholds in south Beirut and the south and east of the country.

A week later it sent ground troops across the border into Lebanon.

The war has killed at least 3,799 people in Lebanon since October 2023, according to the health ministry in Beirut, most of them since September.

On the Israeli side, the Lebanon hostilities have killed at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians, authorities say.







