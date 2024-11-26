Erdoğan receives European development bank’s president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Odile Renaud-Basso, the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Turkish presidency said.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Renaud-Basso was held at the presidential complex in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Following the meeting, Renaud-Basso wrote on X: "A pleasure to be in Türkiye again and to see Erdoğan in Ankara this evening. I reaffirmed the country's importance to EBRD and welcomed its reform ambitions, which we are ready to support. This includes its transition to a green economy."

Founded in 1991, the EBRD aims to foster economic development in post-Cold War Europe.