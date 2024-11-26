 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan receives European development bank’s president

Erdoğan receives European development bank’s president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso on Tuesday to discuss economic cooperation, according to the Turkish presidency.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published November 26,2024
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN RECEIVES EUROPEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK’S PRESIDENT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Odile Renaud-Basso, the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Turkish presidency said.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Renaud-Basso was held at the presidential complex in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Following the meeting, Renaud-Basso wrote on X: "A pleasure to be in Türkiye again and to see Erdoğan in Ankara this evening. I reaffirmed the country's importance to EBRD and welcomed its reform ambitions, which we are ready to support. This includes its transition to a green economy."

Founded in 1991, the EBRD aims to foster economic development in post-Cold War Europe.