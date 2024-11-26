117 UN member states call for protection of humanitarian aid workers in conflict zones

At least 117 UN member states on Tuesday called for the protection of humanitarian aid workers and UN personnel working in conflict zones.

"Today, there are over 120 armed conflicts around the world. Humanitarian needs are on the rise. And so is violence against humanitarian and UN personnel. This is unacceptable," said Pascale Baeriswyl, Switzerland's ambassador to the UN, speaking on behalf of the member states at a news conference.

Baeriswyl said, "In 2023, more than 500 humanitarian workers were killed, injured, detained or kidnapped, around the world," stressing that local aid workers accounted for 90% of those affected.

"Gaza and the West Bank are the most dangerous places on earth to be an aid worker, with over 150 humanitarian personnel killed since the start of the year," she said, adding that Sudan, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan report the "highest number of casualties."

Emphasizing that "there is no time to waste," the Swiss envoy reaffirmed commitment on behalf of all 116 member states to "respect and protect humanitarian personnel and UN and associated personnel," and to "allow and facilitate, as required by international humanitarian law, full, safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to all civilians in need."

"To hold accountable those who compromise the safety and security of UN and humanitarian personnel, in violation of international law," she added, stressing that civilians and aid workers are not "targets."

Before the statement, 14 chairs with the message "Even war has limits" were displayed in the news conference area.

Saying that the chairs were gifted by Switzerland 75 years ago, Baeriswyl noted that they symbolize "duty" and said, "The gesture emphasizes the Security Council's unique role as custodian of international peace and security, responsible for upholding and promoting international humanitarian law and responsible to protect vulnerable groups."