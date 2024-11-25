Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 10 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were targeted in Gara, Hakurk and Metina regions, the National Defense Ministry said on X.

Reaffirming Ankara's determination in the fight against terrorism, it said: "There is no escape from the end that awaits terrorists!"

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.