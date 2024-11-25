Top Ukrainian diplomat to visit Italy amid G7 foreign ministers' meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday will commence a two-day official visit to Italy where the foreign ministers' meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) will be held.

A statement by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that Sybiha will meet his counterparts from Italy, the EU, and the Global South on the sidelines of the first day of the meeting in Fiuggi and Anagni, located in the central western Latium region.

On Tuesday, Sybiha is scheduled to participate in the discussion on Ukraine, where the Russian war has been ongoing for more than a thousand days.

He will hold a series of bilateral talks with his American, French, Canadian, and German counterparts, the statement further said.

It also said that the key topics of the talks would be to strengthen support for Ukraine against the backdrop of recent steps taken by Russia, including the reported deployment of North Korean troops in Russia and Moscow's recent use of a ballistic missile to strike the city of Dnipro.

The G7 is an informal forum that brings together Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and U.S.

The G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is being held in Fiuggi and Anagni from Nov. 25-26. It will be the second to be hosted in Italy this year, after the one held in Capri from April 17 to 19.