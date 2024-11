A house is heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine November 11, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv overnight, its governor said on Monday.

The engineers restored power to most of the consumers facing impacted by the power cuts in the attack's aftermath as of the morning, governor Vitaliy Kim said via the Telegram messaging app.