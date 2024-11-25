NATO chief 'looking forward' to meeting Turkish president to discuss war in Ukraine, Mideast crisis

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Monday he was "looking forward to meeting" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss major global issues, including the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.

"I am looking forward to meeting President Erdoğan to discuss the growing challenges to our collective security — including the threat of terrorism, the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East," Rutte said in a statement to Anadolu.

"In an increasingly unpredictable world, Türkiye makes invaluable contributions to our Alliance, reinforcing deterrence on our Southern flank," he said.

Rutte underlined that Türkiye "has the second-largest army in NATO, an impressive defence industry, and has been a strong and committed Ally for more than 70 years."

The alliance chief will take up a visit to Türkiye on Monday. He is set to meet with President Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, according to a NATO statement.

Rutte's itinerary also includes engagements with representatives of Türkiye's defense industry and a visit to the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) facilities.

This marks Rutte's first official visit to Ankara since assuming his role as the alliance's secretary-general in October.









