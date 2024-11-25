Mideast, Ukraine and Trump on the agenda as G7 foreign ministers meet

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) are meeting in Italy on Monday.



The two-day conference will take place in the small town of Fiuggi, about 80 kilometres outside of Rome, and is the last scheduled meeting of the G7 foreign ministers this year.



The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are likely to be among the main topics, along with the implications of Donald Trump's re-election as US president for the international order.



A recent arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in the Gaza war has caused a stir.



In the war in Ukraine, Russia recently fired a new medium-range missile at Ukraine that, according to experts, could be equipped with nuclear explosive devices – even if this was not the case.



In recent days, Ukraine has reportedly fired at military targets in Russia with ATACMS missiles from the United States that can travel up to 300 kilometres and Storm Shadow cruise missiles from the United Kingdom.



In the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan sees itself as threatened by China. The Chinese Communist Party regards the island republic as a breakaway province.





Italy holds the presidency of the G7 until the end of the year. Other members are the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, France and Germany. Next year, Canada will take the lead.









