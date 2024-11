Israeli cabinet to convene on Tuesday to discuss ceasefire with Lebanon

The Israeli cabinet will convene on Tuesday to approve a Lebanon ceasefire deal, a senior Israeli official told Reuters on Monday.

Another Israeli official told Reuters the cabinet would convene to discuss a deal that could be cemented in the coming days.

U.S. news website Axios reported earlier that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to the terms of a deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.