Several people injured as Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Israel

The Israeli military said dozens of rockets were fired by the Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement, forcing civilians to shelter across central and northern Israel, including in Tel Aviv.

DPA WORLD Published November 24,2024

Sirens sounded across Israel and multiple people were injured on Sunday in rocket strikes from Lebanon, the Israeli military said, as the Lebanese Army announced another fatality from an Israeli attack.



It said roughly 165 rockets were fired by the Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement, forcing civilians to shelter across central and northern Israel, including in Tel Aviv.



According to the military, around 30 missiles were fired at the coastal city of Haifa and the western Galilee region within minutes, some of which were intercepted.



Several people were reportedly injured in the attacks.



The attacks came one day after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut reportedly killed at least 20 people.



Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire repeatedly since the October 7, 2023 attacks.





