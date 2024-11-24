Philippines heightens president’s security after vice president’s threat

The Philippine government has increased security measures for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family after Vice President Sara Duterte publicly threatened their lives, local media reported Sunday.

The Presidential Security Command (PSC), in a statement, said it is "closely" coordinating with law enforcement agencies "to detect, deter, and defend against any and all threats to the president and the first family."

"Any threat to the life of the president and the first family, regardless of its origin — and especially one made so brazenly in public — is treated with the utmost seriousness. We consider this a matter of national security and shall take all necessary measures to ensure the president's safety," the statement read.

The heightened security follows remarks made by Vice President Duterte during an online press conference on Friday. She claimed to have arranged for an assassin to kill President Marcos, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez if anything happened to her.

"I have talked to someone. I told him that if I am killed, he should kill [Marcos], Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez. No joke. I already left instructions," Duterte said in Filipino.

She accused Romualdez, a cousin of Marcos, of wanting her dead, alleging he sees her as the "biggest threat" to his aspirations for the 2028 presidential election.

"If I am killed, I said, don't stop until you have killed them, and then he said 'yes,'" Duterte added.

The vice president faces growing political pressure, including an impeachment threat in the House of Representatives. The effort is reportedly being led by Romualdez, who is seen as positioning himself for a presidential bid in 2028.



