NATO chief to visit Türkiye for talks next week

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Ankara next week to hold high-level talks with Turkish officials, the alliance said in a press release on Friday.

During his visit, Rutte will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

Rutte's itinerary also includes engagements with representatives of Türkiye's defense industry and a visit to the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) facilities.

He will also lay a wreath at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye.

This marks Rutte's first official visit to Ankara since assuming his role as secretary general.