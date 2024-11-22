Iran Guards chief says Netanyahu ICC warrant 'political death' of Israel

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Friday described the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former defence minister as the "end and political death" of Israel, in a speech.

"This means the end and political death of the Zionist regime, a regime that today lives in absolute political isolation in the world and its officials can no longer travel to other countries," Revolutionary Guards chief General Hossein Salami said in the speech aired on state TV.









