Putin discusses security concerns with Central African Republic leader

In a Wednesday phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Faustin-Archange Touadera, his Central African Republic counterpart, discussed security concerns in the republic.

According to a Kremlin statement, the leaders exchanged views on combating terrorism and maintaining stability in the country.

"The leaders exchanged views on regional issues, focusing on countering terrorist threats and ensuring stability throughout the Central African Republic," it said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to supporting the republic's economy, sovereignty, and security, while his counterpart expressed gratitude for Russia's assistance.

The two leaders also reviewed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as politics, trade, and humanitarian efforts, and agreed to maintain contact at various levels.