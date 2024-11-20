U.S. embassy in Kyiv to resume operations: State Department

The U.S. will resume operations Thursday at its embassy in Kyiv following a temporary closure because of a security threat, the State Department said Wednesday.

The embassy was closed Tuesday due to a security alert, spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed during a news conference.

"The embassy put that alert out based on (a) possible threat of significant attack on Kyiv, something that we take very seriously, and (it) led to the temporary change in posture at the embassy," said Miller.

While declining to provide specifics about the nature of the threat, Miller emphasized that ensuring the safety of U.S. personnel remains a top priority.

"We expect the embassy to return to normal operations tomorrow," he said. "We take the safety and security of our personnel … extremely seriously, and that's what led to the change in posture today," he added.

The closure came one day after Ukraine, for the first time, attacked the Russian territory with U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.