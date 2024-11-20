Ukraine fires UK-made Storm Shadow missiles into Russia: Reports

Ukraine has fired UK-made Storm Shadow missiles into Russia for the first time, according to multiple British media reports on Wednesday.

The attack comes a day after Ukraine's first use of U.S. long-range ATACMS missiles on Russian soil, following authorization from U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that the UK would soon approve the use of Storm Shadow missiles to target Russian territory.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the international community had to "double down" in its support for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday a decree approving Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, nearly two months after he proposed the changes.