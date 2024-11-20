 Contact Us
Ukraine fires UK-made Storm Shadow missiles into Russia: Reports

Ukraine has fired long-range British Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory for the first time, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Western official.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published November 20,2024
Ukraine has fired UK-made Storm Shadow missiles into Russia for the first time, according to multiple British media reports on Wednesday.

The attack comes a day after Ukraine's first use of U.S. long-range ATACMS missiles on Russian soil, following authorization from U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that the UK would soon approve the use of Storm Shadow missiles to target Russian territory.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the international community had to "double down" in its support for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday a decree approving Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, nearly two months after he proposed the changes.