UN chief urges G20 nations to lead global efforts for peace, climate action

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the G20 group of developed economies to lead global efforts to promote peace, advance climate action, and ensure equitable access to emerging technologies among other challenges.

"I have come to Rio with a simple message: G20 leaders must lead. G20 countries-by definition-have tremendous economic clout.

"They wield massive diplomatic leverage. They must use it to tackle key global problems," Guterres said Sunday in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit, according to UN News.

Stressing the urgency for nations to accelerate efforts in addressing critical shared challenges, he called for intensified efforts to achieve peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Sudan.

"Everywhere, peace requires actions grounded in the values of the UN Charter, the rule of law, and the principles of sovereignty, political independence and the territorial integrity of States," Guterres said.

Addressing financial issues, the UN secretary-general drew attention to the challenges faced by vulnerable countries, which are grappling with significant obstacles beyond their control.

He criticized the current international financial system as "outdated, ineffective, and unfair," noting that it fails to provide these nations with adequate support.

Guterres stressed the need for ambitious reforms under the Pact for the Future to make the global financial system more inclusive and reflective of today's economy.

Key measures include increasing developing countries' representation in financial institutions, boosting Multilateral Development Banks' lending capacity, fostering inclusive tax cooperation, and pursuing innovative financing.

He urged the G20 to take the lead in implementing these changes.

Guterres expressed concern about the pace of the negotiations at COP29, urging G20 nations to agree on ambitious climate finance goals to support developing countries.

Stressing the necessity for leadership and trust-building to drive high-ambition climate plans, he called on the G20 as major economies and emitters to lead by example.

G20 nations account for 80% of global emissions and "must lead with national climate plans that follow the guidance they agreed to last year - 1.5 degrees aligned, whole of economy and all greenhouse gases," he said.

Noting that solutions are still possible despite the challenges, Guterres said: "We need to seize every opportunity to lead transformative action for a safer, more peaceful and sustainable world."

Leaders of the G20 group of largest economies will meet in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday for their annual summit in Rio de Janeiro.



