AROUND 2,000 PEOPLE PROTEST IN BERLIN OVER RUSSIAS WAR ON UKRAINE

Around 2,000 people protest in Berlin over Russia's war on Ukraine

A crowd of around 2,000 people in Berlin on Sunday protested Russia's war on Ukraine.

The demonstrators, including Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, and opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine in the war, which was launched in February 2022.

They chanted slogans such as "No to Putin, no to war in Ukraine" and "Freedom for political prisoners."

The protest concluded with speeches in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin.