South Korea accuses North of jamming its GPS system for 10th consecutive day

South Korea on Sunday claimed that North Korea has been jamming its Global Positioning System (GPS) across the border for the 10th consecutive day.

The South Korean military detected GPS jamming in the northern part of Gangwon Province early Sunday morning, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Last week, Seoul military said that it had identified over 300 cases of GPS disruptions allegedly caused by longtime rival North Korea this month.

In June, South Korea raised the North's repeated GPS jamming with three relevant international agencies, including the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), requesting appropriate measures to counter the provocations.

North Korea is a member of the ITU, ICAO and IMO.

The jamming appears to be a North Korean military exercise in response to the potential presence of drones, the news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

The military, however, said the jamming has no effect on the country's equipment or operations, but it may disrupt civilian vessels and aircraft.

Last month, North Korea accused Seoul of sending drones over the country.

Tension on the Korean Peninsula has further grown after recent missile launches by North Korea and South Korea and Seoul-Washington joint military drills.







