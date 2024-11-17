Moldova condemns remarks by Russian envoy as 'false, manipulative'

Moldova on Sunday condemned "false and manipulative" remarks on the country made by Moscow's envoy, urging him instead to ensure the withdrawal of Russian troops from part of Moldova.

Earlier, Oleg Ozerov, Russia's ambassador to Moldova-a country of some 2.5 million bordering Ukraine-claimed on public radio station Radio Rossii that its economic development and prosperity depend largely on gas supplies from Moscow, accusing "all kinds of external forces" of militarizing the country.

"The statement that the economic situation of the Republic of Moldova depends on trade ties with the Russian Federation is a serious distortion of reality," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

Saying that over 65% of Moldova's exports go to EU countries while only 3.7% go to Russia, the statement accused Moscow of imposing "abusive and politically motivated" embargoes on the country over the years.

Touching on Ozerov's remarks about Moldova's neutrality, the statement said Moscow is violating its neutrality through the presence of Russian troops in the breakaway region of Transnistria, which makes up about 12% of Moldova's territory.

"If the ambassador of the Russian Federation wants to contribute to the relaunch of bilateral relations, the first step should be to develop a concrete plan for the unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from the left of the Dniester (River)," it said, referring to the breakaway territory, which is all but unrecognized internationally.

It went on to call on the Russian ambassador to stop giving "false and manipulative" statements that may cross the lines of diplomatic acts under the Vienna Convention.

"The Republic of Moldova will not tolerate attempts at disinformation or undermining the truth. The ambassador is invited to adhere strictly to diplomatic norms and focus on real solutions for the benefit of the citizens of both countries, not on propaganda," it added.

Relations between Russia and Moldova, a former republic of the Soviet Union, have deteriorated since 2003 and completely degraded since President Maia Sandu, who is seen as pro-Western, was elected president in 2020. Earlier this month she was reelected, and a referendum on joining the EU also won, underlining the country's pro-Western direction.

Sandu's condemnation of Russia's war in Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has further escalated tensions. She also accused Moscow of attempting to orchestrate her ouster and "destabilize" Moldova. Russia has denied the claims.

Last week Ozerov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry over claims of alleged Russian interference in the country's Oct. 20 EU referendum, as well as during a simultaneous presidential election culminating in a Nov. 3 runoff in which Sandu secured a second term.