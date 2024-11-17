Israeli warplanes target vicinity of 2 churches, hospital in southern Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out at least 27 airstrikes targeting civilian and religious sites in Lebanon on Sunday, state media reported.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of Our Lady of Salvation Church near Saint George Hospital in the Hadath area of Beirut's southern suburb, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Another Israeli airstrike targeted a 12-story residential building near the Mar Michael Church in the Chiyah neighborhood of southern Beirut.

Israeli fighter jets also conducted an airstrike in Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood in southern Beirut.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but the airstrikes caused extensive damage to nearby structures.

The attacks came shortly after the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for residents in the targeted areas.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee warned in a statement that the army would act against Hezbollah assets and interests in the targeted areas.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets carried out 16 airstrikes in several border towns, including Jibchit, Aaba, Deir al-Zahrani, and Bent Jbeil in the Nabatieh district, destroying several homes, according to state media.

An Israeli drone strike targeted a home near St. George's Church in the town of Jdeida, igniting a fire in the building and causing damage to the church and nearby structures.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted two houses in the towns of Tura and Ma'rakah in southern Lebanon.

Israel has launched an air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare due to Israel's war on the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,600 injured and more than 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel has expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









