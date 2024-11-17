Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on northern Gaza

At least 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on a five-story residential building in the Beit Lahia Project area of northern Gaza on Sunday morning.

Medical sources told Anadolu that about 50 people were killed, with several others still trapped under the rubble.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza, claiming its goal is to prevent Hamas from regaining strength in the area. However, Palestinian officials argue that the operation aims to forcibly depopulate northern Gaza and establish a buffer zone.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive against Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year. The onslaught has killed more than 43,700 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.









