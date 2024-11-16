Russia claims to have taken control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine

Russian forces have captured the villages of Makarivka and Leninskoye in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the Kremlin claimed on Saturday.

The Defense Ministry said the villages fell under Russia's control as a result of an operation carried out by its Tsentr (Center) group of forces.

Other Russian units improved their positions, destroying and taking Western-made weapons and military equipment as trophies, the ministry reported.

There are several settlements in the region called Leninskoye, but the ministry did not specify which one was captured. Makarivka is located in the Volnovakha district, about 100 km (65 miles) south of the city of Donetsk.

Earlier this week, analysts of the DeepState group, close to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, reported an intensification of fighting in the area of Makarivka.

Also, Ukrainian authorities announced the evacuation of families with children from 16 settlements of the Volnovakha district in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to ongoing combat activities.