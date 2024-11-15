ARGENTINAS PRESIDENT FIRST WORLD LEADER TO MEET WITH US PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP

Argentina's president first world leader to meet with US President-elect Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday met with Argentina's President Javier Milei, the first leader to meet him in person since his victory in last week's election.

Trump and Milei met at an America First Policy Institute gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Milei congratulated Trump on his resounding win in the election.

"Make Argentina Great Again," Trump said while their photos were being taken.

Besides Trump's victory, his Republican Party also won control of both houses of Congress.

Trump won the election with 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 threshold against Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival.

He will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025 for a four-year term, his second but non-consecutive US presidency.



