North Macedonia premier calls on investors from Türkiye

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called on Turkish investors to come to his country on Thursday.

''Let's have a partnership and an honest relationship. We welcome Turkish investors, we invite them to come in as many numbers as possible, to invest here, to invest together in strategically important projects,'' said Mickoski at a business forum in the capital Skopje.

Skopje on Thursday hosted the "Dialogue between the business world and the government" business forum organized by the Macedonian Turkish Chamber of Commerce.

Turkish Ambassador Fatih Ulusoy said that Türkiye has supported and will continue to support its friendly and brotherly North Macedonia.

According to Ulusoy, Türkiye is determined to increase further bilateral relations and cooperation in the new government period in North Macedonia.

During the business forum, representatives of Macedonian Turkish Chamber of Commerce member companies had the opportunity to ask questions directly to government representatives and receive detailed information about the opportunities and support offered by the institutions.