All diplomatic opportunities should be used to end Russia-Ukraine war: Bulgarian president

All diplomatic opportunities should be used to find a solution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.

"We have an obligation to use all diplomatic opportunities to achieve peace in accordance with the UN Charter," Radev said, in response to a question by the Russian TASS news agency about the prospects for settlement efforts following Donald Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election.

He said that many in Europe want the conflict in Ukraine "to end as soon as possible," adding: "We cannot allow a war in the center of Europe. This is a problem for all of us."

Radev added that the renewal of energy cooperation with Russia depends on dialogue between the European Commission and the Kremlin.