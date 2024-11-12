2 Russian strategic bombers complete training flight over Black Sea

Two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers completed a scheduled training flight over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The long-range supersonic missile carrier bombers were accompanied by Su-30SM and Su-27 fighter jets throughout the flight, which lasted approximately five hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Long-range aviation units regularly carry out flights over neutral waters in various regions, including the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Black Sea, and Baltic Sea, it added.

"All flights by the Russian Aerospace Forces are conducted in strict accordance with international regulations governing airspace usage," it noted.

Tu-22M3 bombers are designed to destroy sea- and ground-based targets by means of guided missiles and aerial bombs. They are part of the long-range aviation branch of the Russian Aerospace Forces, and one of the key components of Russia's nuclear triad, alongside submarines and intercontinental ballistic missiles.