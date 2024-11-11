Egypt, Malaysia agree to work towards cease-fire in Gaza, Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced Sunday that he and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim share a commitment to working toward achieving a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

During a press conference at the presidential palace in Cairo marking 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Sisi highlighted that he and Anwar agreed to increase cooperation in the coming period.

The discussions covered regional and international issues, with both leaders emphasizing the need to pursue efforts to halt the violence in Gaza and Lebanon and to enable the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Sisi noted that over the past year, Egypt has been dedicated to reducing the severe impact of death and hunger in Gaza and aims to prevent the region from facing even wider instability.

He also emphasized that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to resolving the crises in the region, calling for a Palestinian state to be established alongside Israel.

Anwar indicated his intention to strengthen bilateral ties with Egypt, particularly in trade, investment, education, culture and scientific research.

He expressed his concerns over Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza, describing it as part of a broader campaign of violence.

Pointing to Israel's disregard for the United Nations and UN Security Council resolutions, Anwar said Israel should face consequences, including possible expulsion from the UN.

Invited by Sisi, his visit to Egypt runs from Nov. 9-12.

In a joint statement, the countries announced their intention to strengthen relations by increasing high-level visits.

They agreed on the importance of promoting peace and security in the region, condemning the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and calling for an immediate cease-fire to address the suffering there. Additionally, they underscored the need to maintain Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.