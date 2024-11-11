Israeli prime minister opposes efforts by attorney general to sack Ben-Gvir

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees efforts by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to sack far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will lead to a "constitutional crisis" in Israel, according to local media on Monday.

"I don't see a faster way to create a constitutional crisis than trying to remove a minister without an indictment," Israeli Channel 13 quoted Netanyahu as saying during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

Media reports emerged that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara will approach Netanyahu to sack Ben-Gvir for repeatedly violating the law while in office unless he changes his conduct.

This comes in response to petitions demanding the far-right minister's sacking at the High Court.

Ben-Gvir, for his part, accused the attorney general of seeking to topple the government.

"You can't just talk all the time. It's time for action," Ben-Gvir said. "Today it's me, tomorrow it's you-they want to take over the government."

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu pledged Ben-Gvir not to allow his sacking by the attorney general.

Ben-Gvir, who is head of the extremist Jewish Strength Party, is notorious for his anti-Palestinian policies. He repeatedly joined illegal settlers in storming the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, causing protests from Palestinians.





















